Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

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Houses in Prcanj, Montenegro

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villas
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72 properties total found
7 bedroom house in , Montenegro
7 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent house of 263 m2 in Prcanj (Bay of Kotor) on a plot of 330 m2. The main feature is …
$502 323
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury villa is situated in a prime location, offering breathtaking panoramic views of …
$1,74M
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Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo Gross building area: 456 m2 Net interior ar…
$2,30M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Large villa on the first line in the Bay of Kotor. On the first floor you can organize a ser…
$1,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Area: 300m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Land area: 1,599m2 Garage: 28m2 Floors: 3 Private stone…
$2,07M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 497 m²
The villa in the village of Prchan is a four-story estate with 4 bedrooms, a large garden, a…
$4,89M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa for sale, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, the coz…
$3,92M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is offered a new, fully furnished luxury villa in Stoliv. The villa is located on t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern new villa is offered for sale in Stoliv, Boka Kotor Bay. The total area of the villa …
$1,96M
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Villa in Muo, Montenegro
Villa
Muo, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
traditional stone house in Gornji Stoliv, municipality of Kotor, located in the part of the …
$1
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Aquila is an exceptional offer! It is located in a secluded area, which leads to a pri…
$2,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,32M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Vela is an exceptional accommodation on the Mediterranean coast with breathtaking view…
$2,32M
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House in Prcanj, Montenegro
House
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
House in Prcanj which has 39 m2 in footprint. Foundations of 50 m2 have been already done on…
$128 250
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Charming Stone House with Breathtaking Sea Views – Bay of Kotor Discover a rare opportunity …
$1,62M
VAT
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Villa 1 room in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
traditional stone house in Gornji Stoliv, municipality of Kotor, located in the part of the …
$1
VAT
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8 bedroom House in Prcanj, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
150 m from the sea • Private bathing dock • 3 separate apartments • 3 parking spaces A ra…
Price on request
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Palazzo Jerovica is a collection of 5 buildings with a living area of approximately 800m2, o…
$4,62M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
Two houses with a restaurant on the front line Kotor Bay, considered one of the ten most bea…
$2,55M
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4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
#Продажа #ПрчаньID 406🔹 Продается уютн й дом в Прчани с видом на Бока-Которский залив📍 Локац…
$577 535
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious three-storey villa in Prchani, 50 meters from the sea. Total area of 230 m2 on a pl…
$731 606
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Charming Stone House with Breathtaking Sea Views – Bay of Kotor Discover a rare opportunity …
$1,62M
VAT
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5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 690 m²
A unique villa is for sale in the Tre Sorele area, Prčanj, Kotor. Located just 50 meters fro…
$4,66M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 251 m²
Area: 250 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Parking Historic, stone villa built in the Goth…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Three-storey villa with swimming pool on the first line by …
$1,57M
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6 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 104 m²
A small house in Stoliv, located on the very shore of the Bay of Kotor. The total area of th…
$638 704
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,55M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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6 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Being considered as one of ten most beautiful bays in the world under protection of Unesco О…
$3,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
$1,11M
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1 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Land area: 286 m2 Area of ​​the house: 119 m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2 Family house w…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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