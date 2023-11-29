UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Prcanj
Houses
Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2
150 m²
A great offer for true connoisseurs of history and sea adventures! Welcome to the old stone …
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
6
3
236 m²
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
3
480 m²
Villa with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views, Kavac area, between Kotor and Tivat. The …
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
2
209 m²
2/2
Beautifully restored traditional stone house in the hard of Boko Kotor Bay. The house …
€799,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
9
7
230 m²
4
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
3
3
97 m²
€725,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
3
155 m²
NUM 4772 Villas of various types for sale in the Kavac area. The villas have a beautiful…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
557 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya bay, Prchan district. Two-level house with four bedrooms and a l…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
2
123 m²
We offer for sale a cozy house in a quiet location with an area of 123 square meters in Prča…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
8
637 m²
We offer for sale a unique apartment building with a huge plot in Kavac. Living area – 637 s…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
761 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Prchan district. Refurbished four-bedroom natural stone house, private pier …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2
90 m²
An old stone two-story house semidetached with a total area of 90m2 with an additional facil…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
515 m²
A unique offer is an exclusive unfinished house consisting of two penthouses just 10 meters …
€799,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
House
Kavac, Montenegro
1
50 m²
New modern houses are being built in Kavac, surrounded by greenery, 3 km from Tivat and 5 km…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
5
250 m²
4
D11-029. Stone house first line to the a sea in PrcanjFor sale - First line house located in…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with garage
Prcanj, Montenegro
3
2
120 m²
For sale a beautiful two-storey house for reconstruction in the Bay of Kotor, Prcanj village…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4
100 m²
The house is located in Kavac, Tivat, 4 km from the sea with a beautiful panoramic view The …
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
9
230 m²
NUM 5427 Stone house for sale on the first line in Prcnje. The area of the house is 230 m2, …
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
5
230 m²
4
D11-006. Stone house on the first line with a lovely garden For sale - Traditional stone hou…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3
130 m²
In the coastal pearl of Montenegro, the village of Prcanj, a house of 130m2 + terasses is fo…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
3
4
220 m²
2
A countryside villa in the village of Kavac with breathtaking views of the plain and the Tiv…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
5
4
236 m²
2
New villa for sale in Kavac village. Kavac is part of the Kotor municipality, but located on…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
3
2
130 m²
2
D5-241. House in Prcanj in first line For sale In the coastal pearl of Montenegro, the villa…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
3
2
130 m²
In the heart of the Bay of Kotor, in the coastal pearl of Montenegro – the village of Prcanj…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trojica, Montenegro
5
4
186 m²
A villa with a large plot, a swimming pool and a sauna is located in the village of Dub, Kot…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2
88 m²
NUM 5278 For sale a one-story house in the Bay of Kotor in Prchanj, in a quiet location with…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
7
3
1 220 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
7
3
576 m²
3
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
6
2
440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
