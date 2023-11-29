Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Prcanj
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

villas
29
townhouses
4
House To archive
Clear all
110 properties total found
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
A great offer for true connoisseurs of history and sea adventures! Welcome to the old stone …
€599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 480 m²
Villa with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views, Kavac area, between Kotor and Tivat. The …
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautifully restored traditional stone house in the hard of Boko Kotor Bay. The house …
€799,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 4
€750,000
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Muo, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
€725,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
NUM 4772 Villas of various types for sale in the Kavac area. The villas have a beautiful…
€400,000
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 557 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya bay, Prchan district. Two-level house with four bedrooms and a l…
€370,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
We offer for sale a cozy house in a quiet location with an area of 123 square meters in Prča…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 637 m²
We offer for sale a unique apartment building with a huge plot in Kavac. Living area – 637 s…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 761 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Prchan district. Refurbished four-bedroom natural stone house, private pier …
€1,60M
Leave a request
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
An old stone two-story house semidetached with a total area of 90m2 with an additional facil…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 515 m²
A unique offer is an exclusive unfinished house consisting of two penthouses just 10 meters …
€799,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Kavac, Montenegro
House
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
New modern houses are being built in Kavac, surrounded by greenery, 3 km from Tivat and 5 km…
€198,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
D11-029. Stone house first line to the a sea in PrcanjFor sale - First line house located in…
€1,40M
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with garage in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with garage
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a beautiful two-storey house for reconstruction in the Bay of Kotor, Prcanj village…
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
The house is located in Kavac, Tivat, 4 km from the sea with a beautiful panoramic view The …
€169,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 230 m²
NUM 5427 Stone house for sale on the first line in Prcnje. The area of the house is 230 m2, …
€840,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 4
D11-006. Stone house on the first line with a lovely garden For sale - Traditional stone hou…
€750,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
In the coastal pearl of Montenegro, the village of Prcanj, a house of 130m2 + terasses is fo…
€690,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
A countryside villa in the village of Kavac with breathtaking views of the plain and the Tiv…
€700,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
5 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa for sale in Kavac village. Kavac is part of the Kotor municipality, but located on…
€690,000
Leave a request
2 room house with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-241. House in Prcanj in first line For sale In the coastal pearl of Montenegro, the villa…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In the heart of the Bay of Kotor, in the coastal pearl of Montenegro – the village of Prcanj…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trojica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
A villa with a large plot, a swimming pool and a sauna is located in the village of Dub, Kot…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
NUM 5278 For sale a one-story house in the Bay of Kotor in Prchanj, in a quiet location with…
€205,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 220 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 3
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€450,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€330,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir