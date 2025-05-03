Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
149
Herceg Novi
120
Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Risan
27
276 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious apartments with sea views in Porto MontenegroWe offer for sale a fully furnished ap…
$877,631
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
$632,315
6 bedroom house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
$1,46M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
$345,781
3 bedroom house in Velembusi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Velembusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale is a great family house in Bar, 174m2, on a plot of 600m2. The house is located in …
$316,595
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
$934,221
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1589 Spacious Two-Story House with Garden in Bar – €235,000 Description: Two-story…
$254,413
4 bedroom house in Burtaisi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Two-storey house in Bar MontenegroArea: house - 188 sq.m., plot - 484 sq.m.Planning:On each …
$245,752
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
We present you a magnificent house drowning in greenery, located in the quiet and picturesqu…
$853,603
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg-nin, in Igalo. Square 300 m2, three floors - a living ro…
$238,645
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1787 Modern Sea-Front House for Sale in Utjeha, Bar We offer a luxurious modern hou…
$811,148
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2343 🔥 Luxury Sea-View Villa in Dobra Voda  Stunning 406 m² Modern Villa on 610 m² …
$1,24M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 150 m²
5 of the bathrooms 6 bedrooms, a villa with an area of ​​1150 m2 section 1000 m2 on th…
$2,17M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For Sale! Villa in a scenic location in the Bay of Kotor, Prčanj. This beautiful villa is…
$1,08M
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
House with sea view for sale.in Bar (Šušanj).Furnished one-story house.House area: 54 m²,Lan…
$88,948
7 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
For sale 4-storey house on the 1st line in Boko-Kotorskaya Bay, Kotorsky community. The are…
$520,549
4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
$165,294
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Console 8 km. From the city of Bar, a v…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
$369,466
5 bedroom house in Miljevci, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House by the sea in Montenegro (Sutomore) - Price reduction!For sale 2-storey house - only 1…
$216,076
5 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
$292,406
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
3 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1347 🏡 SPACIOUS HOUSE IN DOBRA VODA – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS 📍 Location: Dobra Voda –…
$574,139
