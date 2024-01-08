Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Risan, Montenegro

3 room house in Risan, Montenegro
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey villa with stunning views of the bay. Area 140m2 with a spacious operated roof of…
€299,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 room house in Risan, Montenegro
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 1
€299,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Two-storey villa with an area of 140 m2 with a spacious usable roof of 100 m2, and with stun…
€299,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 room house in Risan, Montenegro
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
Two-storey house 101m2 just 150 meters from the sea. Behind the house parking for 2-3 cars. …
€279,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 rooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 554 m²
In one of the most beautiful places of the Gulf of Boko-Kotor, a luxury luxury villa with it…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 554 m²
Stunning waterfront villa with its own jetty in Kotor, Risan  House area: 554 m2  Plot a…
€3,50M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa with sea view, with mountain view in Risan, Montenegro
Villa with sea view, with mountain view
Risan, Montenegro
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
€95,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
NUM 4936 This house in Risan is a spacious and luxurious property with three floors and a to…
€580,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
NUM 1103 Three-storey villa, located right on the Adriatic coast with a beach and a pier.…
€2,20M
9 room house in Risan, Montenegro
9 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 300 m²
NUM 1414 An old stone house for sale, in the heart of the town of Risan, in the old town.…
€400,000
5 room house in Risan, Montenegro
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
NUM 2117 Private house for sale, located in a quiet part of Risan with a view to the …
€800,000
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 554 m²
Floor 2
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
€3,50M
Villa 11 bedrooms with by the sea in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms with by the sea
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 380 m²
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
€770,000
2 room house in Risan, Montenegro
2 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 280 m²
A stone house for restoration and plot with ruins are located in the village. Donje Ledenice…
€110,000
House in Risan, Montenegro
House
Risan, Montenegro
Area 221 m²
For sale modern new villa in Risan with a fantastic panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor in on…
€620,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 669 m²
Modern villa on the first coastline with a private beach and a pier for yachts, located in t…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 554 m²
Stunning villa, with a total area of 554m2 on site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan. The v…
€3,50M
9 room house with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
9 room house with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
A reconstructed old stone house in Kotor, Strp district, is for sale. The house is located o…
€800,000
4 room house with terrace in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
For sale a reconstructed house, in the heart of the town of Risan, in part of the old town. …
€350,000
