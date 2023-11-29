Houses for sale in Bar, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
2 room house with parking, with furniture in Bar, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with furniture
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a house with an area of 62 m2 and a spacious terrace of 40 m2 in Bar, village of…
€131,500
5 room house with parking, with furniture, new building in Bar, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€165,000
House new building, with sea view, with park in Bar, Montenegro
House new building, with sea view, with park
Bar, Montenegro
Area 930 m²
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Gourmet house with pool in the Green Belt of Bar! Unrivaled location! Just 10 minutes walk …
€260,000
4 room house with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
€350,000
2 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€120,000
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
One-storey house with a green plot in the Polje area, Bar. House area 99m2. Plot area 346 m2…
€120,000
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
One-storey house with a plot in the Polje area, Bar. House area 80 m2, plot area 600 m2. Str…
€125,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
4 room house in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Two-storey house in the Polje area, Bar. House area 200 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Structure: The…
€135,000
4 room house in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 199 m²
Family two-storey house with an orchard in the Rena area, Bar. House area 199 m2 Plot area 6…
€440,000
4 room house in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
House under construction in the Polje area, Bar - house area 160m2 - land area 320m2 Villa …
€150,000
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€305,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Large 4-bedroom family house with sea view, close to the center of Bar. This cozy house i…
€235,000
7 room house in Bar, Montenegro
7 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Number of floors 2
€240,000
7 room house with sea view, with mountain view in Bar, Montenegro
7 room house with sea view, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Welcome to your new home, where comfort and spaciousness are combined with close proximity t…
€240,000
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
New two-storey family villa in Polje, Bar Villa area 150m2 Land area 320m2 Villa structure: …
€150,000
Villa Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Bar, Montenegro
€265,000
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
New spacious two-storey villa in Polje, Bar - building area 186m2 - land area 300m2 Villa s…
€260,000
Villa Villa with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Villa of your dreams in Budva Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of absolute lux…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
4 room house in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
€320,000
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€440,000
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 390 m²
On the site there is a swimming pool of 4m*8m with diode illumination in different colors an…
€395,000
2 room house with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from 275,000 € Located in…
€270,000
4 room house with parking, with furniture, new building in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Hidden at the foot of Montenegros natural beauty, this lovely home is the perfect place for …
€320,000
2 room house in Bar, Montenegro
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
New two-storey family house in Bar, Polje district. House area 160m2 + terrace 60m2 Land a…
€260,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa in Bar, Montenegro: the perfect place for your dream We present to you th…
€550,000
