Houses for sale in Bar, Montenegro

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Houses in Bar, Montenegro

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215 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale is a spacious family house of 183 m2 on a plot of 204 m2, located in a quiet and gr…
$456,662
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Monteonline
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4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$219,621
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom house in , Montenegro
4 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The total area of the house is 88 m2, the land area is 227 m2 (two separate cadastral plots)…
$127,172
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2 bedroom house in , Montenegro
2 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The house area is 44 m2, the land area is 103 m2. Layout: 2 bedrooms, a living room combined…
$64,742
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale is a registered two-storey house of 100 m2, located on a plot of 236 m2 in a quiet …
$138,231
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Monteonline
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5 bedroom house in IV proleterske brigade, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
IV proleterske brigade, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
A house with magnificent sea views, located just 200 meters from the beach. The registered a…
$138,733
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
An excellent family house in a quiet area of ​​the bar is proposed for sale. Dead Deadine St…
$368,498
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Monteonline
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2 bedroom house in 36 a, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to have a beautiful house on the Bar Rivie…
$215,971
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - for sale. One of the best villas on the coast is for sale. A unique of…
$2,16M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 145 m²
🏡 House on the Lushtitsa Peninsula: Yours the secluded sojourn with the sea 🌊Imagine yoursel…
$159,143
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 663 m²
We invite you to consider the purchase of a plot with sea views for the construction of a vi…
$140,420
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A unique house with a spacious yard, arranged as one of the most beautiful tourist attractio…
$1,77M
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3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Attractive house in the prestigious district of Bara in the city center is available for pur…
$789,864
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
We present to your attention a great opportunity to become the owner of a completely new hou…
$319,456
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$270,622
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 462 m²
| 199 m2 | plot 462 m2 | 3 levels | 5 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | pool 3×6 m | garage | sea vie…
$438,192
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Villa for sale on three levels in the municipality of Bar. The villa has a total area of 420…
$376,805
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Spacious house for sale in the city of Bar, Montenegro, with an area of 252 m2, with a plot …
$632,057
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,13M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Villa of your dreams in the Budva Riviera of Montenegro:Welcome to the world of absolute lux…
$3,51M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a two-storey villa on the Adriatic coast. The villa is located in the town of B…
$406,448
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4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Houses built in 2015 Every house in 2 floors With the same internal room location. Total are…
$409,559
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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6 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Unique offer: 2 houses for sale in the oasis of the Green Belt, BarThe houses are an excelle…
$374,454
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Total land area 655 m2According to the cadastre, this is 2 separate sitesThey're on a dead e…
$199,269
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
Object number: 538704. The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the ke…
$416,103
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
$199,528
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2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 8
In a modern residential complex in Bar, Ilino neighborhood, an exclusive penthouse of 80.40 …
$298,465
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Dovevilles located on the mountainside in a club-type village in close proximity to the city…
$611,162
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4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
For sale: New villa with sea views in MontenegroHouse of 230 m2 on a plot of 500 m2The house…
$702,101
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 396 m²
Villa with swimming pool in Montenegro. The villa is located in the village of Podi, Herceg …
$614,338
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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