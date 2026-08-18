Houses for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

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Houses in Zelenika, Montenegro

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18 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
The house area is 90m2, the plot area is 725m2. It consists of two rooms, a large dining roo…
$162,767
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4 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
Two beautiful houses are for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi, located on a plot of 300m². Thes…
$296,469
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5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 233 m²
Floor 3
A spacious house is available for sale, covering 315 m², with a plot of 233 m². This beautif…
$325,534
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
D11-033. Business house for saleFor sale - Business house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The hous…
$1,14M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern house in the village of Zelenika, a suburb of Herceg Novi. The house is fu…
$452,899
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House in Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Area 140 m²
For sale: a contemporary family home located in the green and quiet area of Zelenika – one o…
$495,450
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
D11-054. Charming House for Sale in Zelenika with Garage and Lovely YardDiscover the perfect…
$205,799
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Area 150 m²
D2-1385. House in ZelenikaA two-story house is for sale in the village of Zelenika. The firs…
$264,109
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-075. House for sale in Zelenika House for sale with sea view in Zelenika, Herceg Novi T…
$514,498
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
8 bedroom House in Zelenika, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a spacious, fully furnished house with a well-maintained garden, located in Zele…
$424,357
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7 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 228 m²
For sale a new three-storey house in Zelenika, 350 meters from the sea. On the territory the…
$864,852
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House in Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
D8-028. House in ZelenikaA cozy single-story house in the picturesque neighborhood of Zeleni…
$160,066
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Area 136 m²
D9-005. House in first line in ZelenikaA separate unit of a vertically divided house is for …
$297,266
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
House for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The area of the house is 64 m2, and the area of …
$261,569
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3 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Comfortable house in Zelenika near Herceg Novi. The house area is 76 m2 and the plot area…
$313,883
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8 bedroom House in Zelenika, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
House for sale in Zelenika near the city of Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 300 m2,…
$523,138
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
$328,300
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6 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
$1,01M
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