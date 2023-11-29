Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
€140,000
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
5 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
An exceptional opportunity to buy a house in a peaceful and idyllic environment in Novoselje…
€1,07M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A beautiful villa for rent on the first line from the sea in the town of Žukovica, municipal…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
€950,000
5 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 141 m²
For sale two-storey house 141m2 + plot 288m2. 1st floor: 2 kitchens, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
€140,000
4 room house in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
Villa area: 340 sq. M. m Land area: 710 sq. M. m Bedrooms: 4 (3 main + 1 for guests) Bathroo…
€740,000
Villa 3 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale villa with three bedrooms with an area of 164m2 located on a plot of 367m2. The bea…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house with an area of …
€275,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to St. Stefan Island, 15 minutes…
€2,50M
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a suburb of Budva, the village of Rezhevichi. The house is located in a qu…
€360,000
6 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 466 m²
This is a dream villa, which is a real paradise with a living area of impressive 466 square …
€950,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, new building in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa in Rezhevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2…
€990,000
3 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
Petrovac, center. Two-storey house with a courtyard and sea view The distance to the sea is…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
€365,000
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 422 m²
The villa is located in a quiet, green part of Petrovac. Plot area - 425 m2. The area of the…
€1,20M
7 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 210 m²
The house is located in Petrovac, 500 meters from the sea Area 210 m2 Plot 842 m2 The house …
€500,000
Villa Villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
Прекрасная новая вилла в элитном посёлке Режевичи.  
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 466 m²
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of ​​the vi…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Price on request
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 103 m²
NUM 727 In the center of Petrovac, a house for sale with a total area of 103 m2, which is…
€500,000
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
NUM 411 New spacious villa located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac on sale. The vi…
€2,40M
6 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
NUM 1565 In a developed area of Petrovac, municipality of Budva, at only 250 meters from t…
€560,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 560 m²
NUM 858 In a quiet area of ​​Petrovac, for sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool w…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 466 m²
NUM 4418 Ambient rustic style villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, a…
€900,000
