Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Petrovac
Houses
Houses for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
villas
16
House
54 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
3
141 m²
€140,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
5
550 m²
4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
3
220 m²
4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
6
An exceptional opportunity to buy a house in a peaceful and idyllic environment in Novoselje…
€1,07M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
3
200 m²
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
5
A beautiful villa for rent on the first line from the sea in the town of Žukovica, municipal…
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
3
5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
€950,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
141 m²
For sale two-storey house 141m2 + plot 288m2. 1st floor: 2 kitchens, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
€140,000
4 room house
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
340 m²
Villa area: 340 sq. M. m Land area: 710 sq. M. m Bedrooms: 4 (3 main + 1 for guests) Bathroo…
€740,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
167 m²
For sale villa with three bedrooms with an area of 164m2 located on a plot of 367m2. The bea…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
107 m²
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house with an area of …
€275,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
600 m²
Stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to St. Stefan Island, 15 minutes…
€2,50M
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
93 m²
2
House for sale in a suburb of Budva, the village of Rezhevichi. The house is located in a qu…
€360,000
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
466 m²
This is a dream villa, which is a real paradise with a living area of impressive 466 square …
€950,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
4
280 m²
Villa in Rezhevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2…
€990,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
212 m²
Petrovac, center. Two-storey house with a courtyard and sea view The distance to the sea is…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
175 m²
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
€365,000
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
422 m²
The villa is located in a quiet, green part of Petrovac. Plot area - 425 m2. The area of the…
€1,20M
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
7
210 m²
The house is located in Petrovac, 500 meters from the sea Area 210 m2 Plot 842 m2 The house …
€500,000
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
240 m²
Прекрасная новая вилла в элитном посёлке Режевичи.
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
466 m²
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of the vi…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
164 m²
Price on request
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
103 m²
NUM 727 In the center of Petrovac, a house for sale with a total area of 103 m2, which is…
€500,000
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
700 m²
NUM 411 New spacious villa located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac on sale. The vi…
€2,40M
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
200 m²
NUM 1565 In a developed area of Petrovac, municipality of Budva, at only 250 meters from t…
€560,000
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
560 m²
NUM 858 In a quiet area of Petrovac, for sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool w…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
466 m²
NUM 4418 Ambient rustic style villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, a…
€900,000
