  Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
149
Herceg Novi
120
Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Risan
27
410 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. Three-storey house with one bedroom Distance to the sea 1500m…
$219,716
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
$490,035
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Krashichi district. Three -storey house with four bedrooms The di…
$237,854
2 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1586 Spacious House with Fruit Garden & Summer Kitchen Near Bar – €385,000 Descript…
$416,805
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House 11 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 11 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2180 For Sale: Two-Story House in Sutomore, 15 Minutes from the Sea with Mountain View…
$181,638
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Welcome to the new luxury villa with swimming pool, large garden and panoramic views, walkin…
$519,191
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1589 Spacious Two-Story House with Garden in Bar – €235,000 Description: Two-story…
$254,413
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Description Budvan Riviera, Kotor community, Krimovitsa district, Vishnevo village. New hous…
$283,106
4 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
The village of Uteja, located in the southern part of Barskaya Riviera, nature tried more th…
$207,677
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$253,743
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa in traditional style, Budva Kotor in Crimovica. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom…
$513,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj A villa located on the first line of the sea in a pictu…
$729,133
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Tivat. A two-story stone mansion of the Austro-Hungarian Empire with four bedrooms The dist…
$746,083
4 bedroom house in Bratesici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bratesici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale, located in the Grbalj Valley, Sutvara village. This detached house is an ide…
$674,949
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A three-storey house in the beautiful, picturesque place of Ratats close to Bar. On the grou…
Price on request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 585 m²
Great offer for fans of exclusive and calm! Spacious, four-storey villa with an area of 585 …
$1,87M
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea. …
$312,813
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
This spacious duplex apartment is located in the heart of Budva, offering an excellent locat…
$183,892
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
ID-1787 Modern Sea-Front House for Sale in Utjeha, Bar We offer a luxurious modern hou…
$811,148
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2343 🔥 Luxury Sea-View Villa in Dobra Voda  Stunning 406 m² Modern Villa on 610 m² …
$1,24M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Located in the scenic village of Tudorovići, just minutes from Sveti Stefan and the Budva Ri…
$885,708
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

