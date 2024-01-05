Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Donja Lastva
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

villas
17
House To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unique stone villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Donja Lastva, Tivat. House consi…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
€483,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Lepetane district. Three-storey house with five bedrooms Distanc…
€550,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Ancient stone house 20 meters from the sea in Lepetane, Tivat. House area 146 m2, 3 floors T…
€295,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
A unique villa in Tivat with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views! Your ideal family villa…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house with balcony, with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Antique house 20 meters from the sea in an exclusive location - Lepetane The best offer for…
€295,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 2 rooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 175 m²
For sale beautiful villa in the Tivata area, a 5-minute drive from the airport and a 10-m…
€419,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
House for sale in Lepetan, Tivat. The 97m2 house is located on a plot of 174 m2 and is 100 m…
€315,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
House for sale with panoramic views of the Gulf of Kotor, in Lepetan. The three-story house …
€390,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 5 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
For sale a large three-story house with three separate apartments, each with a separate entr…
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment with beautiful views of Boca-Cotor Bay. The apartment is located in Lepet…
€160,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale a new two-story villa of 155m2 with its own area of 500m2. The villa has a livin…
€370,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
9 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 600 m²
1st house, total area of 180 m2: 3 floors, each has a bedroom, a kitchen-living room and a b…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
7 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
7 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 290 m²
Seafront villa is located in the village of Lepetani, between Tivat and Herceg Novi. Villa c…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
New unique family villa in the real estate market of Montenegro in Tivat. Surrounded by a pi…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-233. Spacious house with sea view , Kavac For sale house 250m2 on a plot of 430m2: 1st f…
€390,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€700,000
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-228. New beautiful house in TivatFor sale this brand new house is part of a small complex…
€450,000
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€275,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
6 room house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
6 room house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 185 m²
NUM 4726 Two-storey house for sale in Glavati, municipality of Kotor The house is 185m2, th…
€115,000
Leave a request
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lepetane, Montenegro
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
For sale a small house with a beautiful view of the Bay of Kotor. The house is located in…
€165,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
For sale a large three-storey house with three separate apartments, each with a separate ent…
€330,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
House for sale with panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor, in Lepetane. Three-storey house …
€390,000
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
For sale a modern house with a swimming pool in Lepetani, Tivat Bay. Furnished house of 1…
€370,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir