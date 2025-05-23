Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Contemporary, modernly equipped three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and private courtya…
$787,878
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Contemporary, modernly equipped three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and private courtya…
$900,836
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 6
Area 492 m²
Offered for sale is a new luxury villa, surface area 492 m2, with swimming pool, additional …
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Luxuriously furnished, modern villa in a quiet part of Podgorica with an outdoor swimming po…
$2,09M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling ID3705. Luxury villa for sale in Tolosa, Podgorica. On a plot of 1000 m2 there is a …
$2,09M
2 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Cozy house with a plot of 357 m² in Podgorica Area: 80 m² + basement 18 m² 2 bedrooms, l…
$161,171
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Discover this exceptional 4-bedroom house in Tolosi, a peaceful suburb of Podgorica, only a …
$786,512
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse of 160 m2 on a plot of 181 m2. The main level includes a spacious hall, a bright k…
$194,675
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
For sale: Fully furnished duplex on the Morača riverbank, Podgorica.The apartment is a two-b…
$304,985
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Houses for sale on a large plot in the village.Horns, Podgorica. The site can be divided in…
$142,476
4 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Podgorica Tolosi Year of construction: 2024 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Living area: 212 …
$672,543
2 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale 90m2, Donja Gorica. It is located on a plot of 510m2, in close proximity to t…
$154,659
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
For sale is a 25,000m2 plot of land near the Podgorica Airport, with an impressive 13,000m2 …
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house with two floors with a total area of 300 m2 on a plot of 250 m2 in Zagorice…
$302,828
4 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
House of 212m2 on a 700m2 plot of land: 4 bedrooms (each with a terrace), 2 bathrooms. Garag…
$681,364
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The area of ​​the house is 80 m2 + a summer kitchen of 40 m2 with a pantry. The area of ​​th…
$114,642
3 room house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Three-bedroom house in the Zabjelo area, Podgorica. House area 110 m2 Plot area 300 m2 Hous…
$184,918
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
For sale is a building plot with business and warehouse space, located directly next to the …
$806,516
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
New luxury house of 170 m2 for sale in Toloshi. It is located on a plot of 490 m2 next to…
$334,876
4 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
The house of the Smart Home system in the Old Airfield area. A smart home built using German…
$443,134
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Podgorica House 300 m2 on a plot of 500 m2 The house consists of three separate apartments…
$404,969
7 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor 2
We present you with an exceptional opportunity to purchase two beautiful houses in the heart…
$1,69M
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Podgorica Zlatica Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2 Living area: 330 m2 Plot area: 550 m2 Park…
$378,714
2 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
A house with the possibility of combining two separate residential units, surrounded by a we…
$171,501
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a spacious and functional family house in Podgorica, with a living area of 240m² an…
$372,760
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
the opportunity to take advantage of city life, but at the same time enjoy the peace and fre…
$786,512
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale Podgorica No. 2907. Two-storey house for sale in Podgorica. The house consists of 5 bed…
$324,527
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 739 m²
Number of floors 2
#Podgorica #Selling #House   A chic two -story house of the Dolyana (Murtovin) distric…
$400,550
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house 210m2, plot 500m2. The house has 2 bathrooms. 1st floor: two rooms and a ki…
$292,013
2 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A spacious house in the immediate vicinity of the Morača River, in a quiet, quiet place in t…
$130,836
