Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a house of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor. The hou…
€1,05M
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
Three-storey family house with an area of ​​176 m2 in Dub, Kotor. The house is located on a …
€399,000
House with parking in Dobrota, Montenegro
House with parking
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 88 m²
D11-038. Old stone house with a plot of land ideally for boutique hotel or villa on the firs…
€1,59M
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The stunning house in Dobrota, Kotor. From the moment you step inside, you’ll feel like you’…
€2,50M
House with parking, with garden in Dobrota, Montenegro
House with parking, with garden
Dobrota, Montenegro
House for sale in Dobrota, Kriva ulica. The ground floor house has an area of ​​100 m2 with …
€790,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Villa Vela – exceptional accommodation on the Mediterranean coast with breathtaking views of…
€2,00M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Urgent sale of a house in Dobrota. The area of the house is 156 m2. Plot 270 m2. The hous…
€300,000
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Area: 305 m2 (250 m2 + 55 m2 terrace) Land area: 700 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Famil…
€950,000
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Semi-detached house in Orahovac for sale, Kotor, Montenegro. Orahovac is a very attractiv…
€230,000
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
NUM 5360 House for sale on the first line in Dobrota, Kotor. The area of the house is…
€1,35M
2 room house in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 room house
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
The house is located in the cozy village of Orahovac, close to all major tourist attractions…
€230,000
Villa 3 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
The site is for sale along with a project paid for a building permit and a construction cont…
€270,000
2 room house with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Oka Kotor Bay, District of the World of the Doctor. Two-bedroom apartment Area 96 sq.m., in…
€179,000
4 room house with furniture, with parking in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house with furniture, with parking
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Investment property – a house by the sea in Dobrota (Kotor) Due to its location – in a qu…
€475,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale a modern family house in Montenegro. One-storey house in a pleasant and quiet vi…
€340,000
3 room house with furniture, with sea view, in city center in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house with furniture, with sea view, in city center
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
We offer for sale an authentic stone house on the first line in Dobrota with an area of 166 …
€900,000
House with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
House with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 160 m²
D11-018. Stone house for renovation close to the a beach For sale - the lovely stone house s…
€420,000
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
€1,80M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
€440,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-003. Stone house in Dobrota , Kotor For sale - The house whose one part is on sale is lo…
€300,000
3 room house with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 4
D11-002. Stone house close to the sea in Dobrota, KotorFor sale.  Stone house with a plot c…
€580,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
For sale, we invite you to become the proud owner of a luxurious townhouse with a swimming p…
€410,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
€375,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Dobrota, Montenegro
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 516 m²
For sale in Prchan a large plot of 1684 square meters. m. with an unfinished house. The …
€800,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
€2,50M
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 071 m²
Number of floors 1
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
€750,000
3 room house with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
D5-140. Cozy stone house on the first line in DobrotaHouse for sale with a total area of 86 …
€210,000
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
€1,57M
3 room house in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Townhouse with a swimming pool in a residential complex in Orahovets, 400 m from the sea. Li…
€410,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
€440,000
