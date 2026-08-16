Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

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Houses in Dobrota, Montenegro

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50 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 819 m²
Total built area: 819 m2 Land area: 534 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 + 1 Garages: 2 …
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the closed complex Morena Kotor Bay, located in Sveti Stasiye i…
$2,83M
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Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,82M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Elite stone mansion with five bedrooms on the first line b…
$2,91M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent waterfront resort located in Boka Kotorska – place of extraordinary beauty with …
$1,97M
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VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Stone House for Sale in Dobrota, Kotor – First Line to the Sea, 170 m²A traditional stone ho…
$2,30M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex of three buildings in the Bay of Kotor, Risan Bay, Morinj, the entrance t…
$1,74M
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7 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
A beautiful house for lovers of only the first line of the sea, located near the city of Kot…
$1,03M
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5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
In a quiet area of Kotor, Dobrota, a house is for sale just 30 meters from the sea. The hous…
$987,088
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of the site: Three-storey villa of veranda type, terraces descend. At the moment…
$2,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,93M
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VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is offered an ancient, unique, historical palace on the first line by the sea, in t…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Discover refined coastal living in this stunning 5-star villa, perfectly positioned on the w…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Area: 420 m2 Land area: 713 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Garage Jacuzzi Swimming pool …
$6,81M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a three-storey villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor …
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern villa with swimming pool and view in DobrotaLuxury villa in an elite complex of six v…
$2,83M
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VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 4/4
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$2,45M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Area of the villa: 193 m2 Garden area: 100 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Garage space …
$2,42M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
House area: 380 m2 Land area: 651 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Authentic, stone vil…
$2,29M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Elite stone mansion with six bedrooms on the first line by…
$3,14M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 415 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Stone villa with six bedrooms on the first line by the sea…
$3,14M
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House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 270 m²
Situated just above the luxury Forza Mare Hotel in the prestigious neighborhood of Dobrota, …
$878,833
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern semi-detached villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in th…
$1,82M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a traditional stone house in the first line to the sea…
$2,32M
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5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa on the first line with stunning views over the Bay of Kotor. A quiet place drowning in…
$1,47M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Area: 267 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4 + 2 Garage: 39 m2 Luxuriously furnished family …
$2,17M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a beautiful two-storey house with an area of 265 m2 in Dobrota, on the shore of the…
$1,14M
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6 bedroom house in Donji put, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Donji put, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea in one of the most prestigious…
$2,08M
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5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House for sale in Ljuta, near the town of Kotor. The area of ​​the house is 119 m2, and the …
$266,600
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2 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 93 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Roof terrace: 75 m2 A spacious, two-bedroom apar…
$553,104
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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