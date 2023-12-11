UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Dobrota
Houses
Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro
villas
23
House
Clear all
93 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
For sale is a house of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor. The hou…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
176 m²
Three-storey family house with an area of 176 m2 in Dub, Kotor. The house is located on a …
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House with parking
Dobrota, Montenegro
88 m²
D11-038. Old stone house with a plot of land ideally for boutique hotel or villa on the firs…
€1,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
4
The stunning house in Dobrota, Kotor. From the moment you step inside, you’ll feel like you’…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House with parking, with garden
Dobrota, Montenegro
House for sale in Dobrota, Kriva ulica. The ground floor house has an area of 100 m2 with …
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
6
456 m²
Villa Vela – exceptional accommodation on the Mediterranean coast with breathtaking views of…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
2
156 m²
Urgent sale of a house in Dobrota. The area of the house is 156 m2. Plot 270 m2. The hous…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6
3
305 m²
Area: 305 m2 (250 m2 + 55 m2 terrace) Land area: 700 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Famil…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3
1
71 m²
Semi-detached house in Orahovac for sale, Kotor, Montenegro. Orahovac is a very attractiv…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
232 m²
NUM 5360 House for sale on the first line in Dobrota, Kotor. The area of the house is…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2
71 m²
The house is located in the cozy village of Orahovac, close to all major tourist attractions…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
155 m²
The site is for sale along with a project paid for a building permit and a construction cont…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
96 m²
Oka Kotor Bay, District of the World of the Doctor. Two-bedroom apartment Area 96 sq.m., in…
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with parking
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
2
210 m²
Investment property – a house by the sea in Dobrota (Kotor) Due to its location – in a qu…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
4
2
110 m²
For sale a modern family house in Montenegro. One-storey house in a pleasant and quiet vi…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with sea view, in city center
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
2
166 m²
We offer for sale an authentic stone house on the first line in Dobrota with an area of 166 …
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
160 m²
D11-018. Stone house for renovation close to the a beach For sale - the lovely stone house s…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
7
3
270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
5
2
148 m²
2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
2
75 m²
3
D11-003. Stone house in Dobrota , Kotor For sale - The house whose one part is on sale is lo…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
2
142 m²
4
D11-002. Stone house close to the sea in Dobrota, KotorFor sale. Stone house with a plot c…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
4
2
148 m²
For sale, we invite you to become the proud owner of a luxurious townhouse with a swimming p…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
5
3
2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
6
6
516 m²
For sale in Prchan a large plot of 1684 square meters. m. with an unfinished house. The …
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
3
274 m²
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
2
1 071 m²
1
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
1
86 m²
D5-140. Cozy stone house on the first line in DobrotaHouse for sale with a total area of 86 …
€210,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
400 m²
€1,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3
148 m²
Townhouse with a swimming pool in a residential complex in Orahovets, 400 m from the sea. Li…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6
3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL