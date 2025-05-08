Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thermi Municipality
74
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
25
Thermaikos Municipality
50
Thermi
14
12 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Agios Athanasios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
$1,51M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
New Heraklion north of Athens, residential complex of 378 total sq.m. 3 levels (elevated gro…
$1,30M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,25M
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
$447,020
Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
$474,959
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$1,26M
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$1,36M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$679,862
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,30M
