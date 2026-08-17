Cottages for sale in Drymos, Greece

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Cottages in Drymos, Greece

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6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 248 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
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