  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drymos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Drymos, Greece

16 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€330,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€170,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€180,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€230,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€340,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€430,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€500,000
