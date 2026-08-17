Cottages for sale in Municipality of Delta, Greece

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Cottages in Delta Municipality, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Malgara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consist…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage
Nea Malgara, Greece
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage con…
$145,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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