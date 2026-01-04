  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of…
V² DEVELOPMENT
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
V² DEVELOPMENT
