  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
4
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
2
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
2
Municipality of Alimos
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtai…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Show all Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,703
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the c…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Show all Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the projectKALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for profess…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 63.0
294,338 – 306,111
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Parkview Athens is an exclusive residential enclave offering a modern Athenian living experience with panoramic views of the park and the city’s iconic skyline. Thoughtfully designed and elegantly finished, the development features 13 contemporary apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 53 sqm, in…
Developer
Limar Homes
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Show all Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
🐝 Project Overview  Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial to residential, opening new opportunities for investors and residents alike. This development combines modern architectural concepts with high standards of comfort and convenienc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
341,432
Developer
DKG Development
Leave a request
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Show all Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$267,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 37–47 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera. The project consi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 47.0
282,564 – 306,111
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31–40 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Overview The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units. It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents. Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 40.0
253,130 – 270,791
Apartment 2 rooms
40.0
270,791
Developer
Limar Homes
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Show all Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$148,162
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Discover Allure Business Condos - Your Gateway to Modern Living! Introducing the brand-new Allure Business Condos, where sophistication meets convenience in the heart of Athens. Nestled in a prime location near the metro station, this prestigious development offers unparalleled amenities …
Developer
DKG Development
Leave a request
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartment…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go