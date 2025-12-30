  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece

Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
🐝 Project Overview  Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial to residential, opening new opportunities for investors and residents alike. This development combines modern architectural concepts with high standards of comfort and convenienc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
341,412
Developer
DKG Development
