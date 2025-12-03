  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Spata - Artemida
1
Artemida Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Paiania
1
Paiania Municipal Unit
1
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Save Thousands! Boost your Income! An exceptional opportunity for investors, Lopes Residences comes with three years of complimentary management and communal charges —saving you thousands while providing peace of mind from day one. Nestled in the tranquil yet well-connected suburb of Paiani…
Developer
Velment
Leave a request
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Number of floors 1
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO…
Agency
Akinita-kapelli
Leave a request
