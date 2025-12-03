  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Apartment 1 room
68.0
302,402
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
$285,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52 m²
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Apartment 1 room
52.0
372,187
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 23–50 m²
Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean. Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from t…
Apartment 1 room
23.0 – 50.0
186,094 – 348,926
Apartment 2 rooms
33.0 – 44.0
255,879 – 348,926
Developer
Limar Homes
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
$276,530
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 45 m²
Skiway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Greate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.🏙 What is Skiway?14-storey building with 44 residences (from studios to 2+1)2 levels of commercial premisesSpac…
Apartment 1 room
45.0
157,017
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apart-hotel THE MEDITERRANEAN (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
$286,591
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Discover Luxury Living at Marina Zeas Serviced Apartments in the Heart of Marina Zeas Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort with our exclusive serviced apartments, located in the renowned Marina Zeas. Managed by the prestigious Management Company, these apartments offer unpara…
Developer
DKG Development
