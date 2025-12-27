  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
2
Municipality of Athens
2
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
1
Municipal Unit of Dafni
1
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$184,652
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 21 m²
1 real estate property 1
The unique project "Laurel" serviced apartments in the center of Athens. Three floors of 19 units each with a fixed price of 100,000 euros per studio. Serviced apartments are flexible accommodations that are fully furnished and equipped with the latest in design trends, they come with …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
21.0
117,735
Developer
DKG Development
Leave a request
