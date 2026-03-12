  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Athens, Greece

Attica
26
Regional Unit of South Athens
12
Municipality of Piraeus
6
Regional Unit of Piraeus
6
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Show all Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$184,652
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Show all Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go