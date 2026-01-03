  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paiania Municipal Unit
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Paiania Municipal Unit, Greece

Athens
2
Attica
25
Regional Unit of South Athens
12
Municipality of Piraeus
5
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Show all Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Save Thousands! Boost your Income! An exceptional opportunity for investors, Lopes Residences comes with three years of complimentary management and communal charges —saving you thousands while providing peace of mind from day one. Nestled in the tranquil yet well-connected suburb of Paiani…
Developer
Velment
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go