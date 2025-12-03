  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31–40 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Overview The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units. It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents. Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 40.0
250,063 – 267,510
Apartment 2 rooms
40.0
267,510
Developer
Limar Homes
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
