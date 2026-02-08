  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Ilion
1
Municipality of Peristeri
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Show all Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate property 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The DIAMOND apartment building, located in the heart of Peristeri in the western part of Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building is completed at the end of 2023, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The c…
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go