  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kallithea
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

Athens
2
Attica
25
Regional Unit of South Athens
12
Municipality of Piraeus
5
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Parkview Athens is an exclusive residential enclave offering a modern Athenian living experience with panoramic views of the park and the city’s iconic skyline. Thoughtfully designed and elegantly finished, the development features 13 contemporary apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 53 sqm, in…
Developer
Limar Homes
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$267,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 37–47 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera. The project consi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 47.0
281,439 – 304,893
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the projectKALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for profess…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 63.0
293,166 – 304,893
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$148,162
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Discover Allure Business Condos - Your Gateway to Modern Living! Introducing the brand-new Allure Business Condos, where sophistication meets convenience in the heart of Athens. Nestled in a prime location near the metro station, this prestigious development offers unparalleled amenities …
Developer
DKG Development
