Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Konstantinos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus

apartments
9
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Apartments / Houses The 3-bedroom residences represent the pinnacle of spacious fa…
$304,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Apartments / Houses The 3-bedroom residences represent the pinnacle of spacious fa…
$310,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Apartment The 3-bedroom apartment provides generous space and refined design for f…
$385,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Monte OnlineMonte Online
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Apartment The 3-bedroom apartment provides generous space and refined design for f…
$299,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
1-Bedroom Apartment The 1-bedroom apartment offers a stylish and functional living space, id…
$201,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3-Bedroom House The 3-bedroom house offers the perfect combination of spacious family living…
$448,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
MIPIFMIPIF
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartments The 2-bedroom apartments at Konstantinou & Evripidi Avenue offer a perf…
$299,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment The 1-bedroom apartment offers a stylish and functional living space, id…
$189,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartments The 1-bedroom apartments are designed for modern comfort and functional…
$189,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Property InvestProperty Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
1-Bedroom Apartments The 1-bedroom apartments are designed for modern comfort and functional…
$195,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Agios Konstantinos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go