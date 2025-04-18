Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Sotira Lemesou Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus

houses
4
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Introducing contemporary homes nestled in the tranquil enclave of Sotira village, Limassol. …
$390,870
3 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Introducing contemporary homes nestled in the tranquil enclave of Sotira village, Limassol. …
$390,870
4 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A house in Sotira area of Limassol, in a pine-covered area with sense of forest in a quiet l…
$824,244
3 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Introducing contemporary homes nestled in the tranquil enclave of Sotira village, Limassol. …
$434,300
