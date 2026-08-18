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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

;
apartments
6
houses
5
11 properties total found
Apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Exclusive land in Finikaria 2,342 sqm, on top of the hill with unobstructed/panoramic views …
$316,889
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2 bedroom house in Foinikaria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
A remarkable new project in luxury living in Finikaria, Limassol. Just a 15-minute drive fro…
$1,42M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Two lovely residences sharing a large plot of 6500m2 and enjoying beautiful countryside view…
$1,44M
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2 bedroom house in Foinikaria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Resale 2-bedroom semi-detached house located in Foinikaria, Limassol. The property offers 18…
$314,564
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
This amazing villa is located in Finikaria, Limassol and is a sample of modern architecture.…
$2,96M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Fremont Park, offering family-friendly living in…
$730,758
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
A quite stunning property on the market, a huge 3 bedroom Bungalow situated in the beautiful…
$2,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
For sale: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Flow, offering modern urban living just minutes …
$730,758
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3 bedroom house in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
This house is located in Finikaria, Limassol. It is in a quiet neighbourhood with amazing vi…
$864,973
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1 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a modern 1-bedroom apartment in Fremont Park, offering comfort and convenience wit…
$319,412
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1 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a stylish 1-bedroom apartment in Flow, offering modern comfort and urban convenien…
$319,412
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Properties features in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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