Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lemithou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lemithou, Cyprus

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Lemithou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lemithou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Great Investment or Renovation Opportunity Two traditional stone-built houses are now avail…
$150,957
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lemithou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go