Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Mandria Lemesou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mandria Lemesou, Cyprus

apartments
4
4 properties total found
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
The property concerns 4 abutting residential pieces of land, in Mandria village, in Limassol…
$177,665
Leave a request
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Agricultural & Protected land in Mandria village of Limassol. The land is 4683 sqm. 28% of t…
$63,867
Leave a request
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
A Residential plot in Mandria village  in Limassol in H3 zone ,35% cover ratio , building de…
$49,932
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Residential land in Mandria village, in Limassol District. It is situated at a distance of …
$191,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mandria Lemesou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go