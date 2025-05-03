Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
A premium residential development in the highly sought-after area of Archangelos Michail, Li…
$406,147
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This residence boasts ten magnificent, three and four bedroom villas with astonishing intell…
$426,539
4 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This residence boasts ten magnificent, three and four bedroom villas with astonishing intell…
$810,099
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This residence boasts ten magnificent, three and four bedroom villas with astonishing intell…
$444,752
1 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
This residence boasts ten magnificent, three and four bedroom villas with astonishing intell…
$237,489
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
A premium residential development in the highly sought-after area of Archangelos Michail, Li…
$340,285
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
A premium residential development in the highly sought-after area of Archangelos Michail, Li…
$307,355
3 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
**Description for 3-Bedroom Apartment in Polemidia Pano, Limassol** Situated in the peacefu…
$373,216
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This residence boasts ten magnificent, three and four bedroom villas with astonishing intell…
$480,375
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
This residence is comprises of 16 apartments and 1 shop/showroom with mezzanine. The project…
$256,861
1 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer vill…
$227,822
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
A premium residential development in the highly sought-after area of Archangelos Michail, Li…
$307,355
Properties features in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
