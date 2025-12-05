Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Arsos Lemesou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Arsos Lemesou, Cyprus

apartments
4
4 properties total found
Apartment in Arsos, Cyprus
Apartment
Arsos, Cyprus
A nice 10965sqm protected zone land in Arsos lemesou area in Limassol. The property is near …
$43,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Arsos, Cyprus
Apartment
Arsos, Cyprus
Land is located in Arsos village,without electricity and no water,suitable for agricultural …
$57,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Arsos, Cyprus
Apartment
Arsos, Cyprus
Available 19170sqm agricultural land in Arsos village in Limassol, with amazing panoramic vi…
$69,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
OneOne
Apartment in Arsos, Cyprus
Apartment
Arsos, Cyprus
A nice 24390sqm forest land in protected zone with amazing panoramic view in Arsos village i…
$73,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arsos Lemesou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go