Residential properties for sale in Silikou, Cyprus

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Silikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Cozy bungalow with a large plot in Silikou villige, Limassol. It is a approximately 20 minut…
$646,021
4 bedroom house in Silikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For sale exceptional four bedroom detached house in the centre of this beautiful community i…
$223,414
3 bedroom house in Silikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Stone detached 3 bedroom house in Silikou, Limassol. Silikou is a village in the Limassol Di…
$412,585
Properties features in Silikou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
