Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Anogyra
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Anogyra, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Anogyra, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anogyra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This immaculate bungalow is located just outside the centre of the village, off a quiet lane…
$404,857
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Anogyra, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anogyra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
This beautifully renovated villa is tucked away on a peaceful country lane, just a short wal…
$422,208
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anogyra, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go