Apartments for sale in Grad Kastela, Croatia

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kastel Stari, Croatia
2 room apartment
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Stari Comfortable two-bedroom apartment in Kaštel Stari Apartment area: 80…
$252,082
3 room apartment in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kaštel Štafilić, three bedroom apartment 59.86 m2 on the first floor, FIRST ROW TO THE SEA. …
$359,302
3 room apartment in Kastel Novi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Kaštel Novi, New residential building under construction The building is located on the sou…
Price on request
Apartment in Kastel Stari, Croatia
Apartment
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Kaštel Stari, apartment for sale perfect for tourist rental, 30 m2, 100 m to the sea This sm…
$127,323
3 room apartment in Kastel Kambelovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kastel Kambelovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, a spacious three-bedroom penthouse located on the second floor of a new b…
$541,804
3 room apartment in Kastel Novi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Kaštel Novi, New residential building under construction The building is located on the sou…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kastel Novi, Croatia
1 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Kaštel Novi, New residential building under construction The building is located on the sou…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Kastel Novi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Kaštel Novi, New residential building under construction The building is located on the sou…
$351,317
2 room apartment in Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
2 room apartment
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
A beautiful apartment in a residential building in Kaštel Sućurac in an attractive location …
$336,489
2 room apartment in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
2 room apartment
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Štafilić, two bedroom apartment of 59.93 m2 on the first floor of a stone ho…
$169,956
