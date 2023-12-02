Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartments for sale from 80 to 100 sqm. Apartments are located within…
€800,000
per month
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
UMAG - OPPORTUNITY! Apartment on the ground floor with a garage 300 m from the sea! For sa…
€205,000
per month
Close
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Umag, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, UMAG - Attractive two-storey 3 bedroom apartment, 94 m2 Umag is a city on the west c…
€257,000
per month
Close
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Umag, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, UMAG - A luxurious, spacious apartment near the center of Umag Umag is a city on t…
€349,000
per month
Close
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
UMAG - 2S+DB first row to the sea, a rarity on the market! For sale is a one-room apartmen…
€270,000
per month
Close
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
UMAG - NEW - 2BR+DB, equip and move in! For sale is a beautiful apartment in Umag, located o…
€264,000
per month
Close
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
ID CODE: 22527
€240,000
per month
Close
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Umag, Croatia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€248,402
per month
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 704 m²
Number of floors 3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€358,135
per month
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€357,273
per month
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/3
In the apartment complex Garden Palace Resort Umag, we sell apartments ranging from studios …
€628,247
per month
1 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš sells apartments in completion located 500 m from the sea and beac…
€205,182
per month
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet in Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
€227,538
per month
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
€350,000
per month
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
€184,000
per month
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
€195,000
per month
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
per month
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Basanija, Croatia
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
This beautiful house is located only 400 meters from the sea and the beach, close to shops, …
€760,000
per month
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
€231,856
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxusimmobilien Farkaš Umag verkauft eine schöne Wohnung in Crveni Vrh! Exklusiver Verkauf! …
€216,954
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš Umag is selling a beautiful apartment in Crveni Vrh! Exclusive sal…
€216,954
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!!! Luxury real estate Farkaš for sale in Residence Skiper, Crveni vrh, Ist…
€474,000
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
€474,000
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Duplex for sale in Kempinski golf residence on the 2nd floor with a beautiful sea view. The …
€246,109
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with With furniture, with fire alarm
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Maisonette zum Verkauf in Kempinski Golf Residenz im 2. Stock mit herrlichem Meerblick. Die…
€246,109
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Istria Farkas exclusively sells a duplex in the golf resort Kempinski, Um…
€206,106
per month
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
€117,397
per month
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We are selling an apartment on the ground floor of the building. The building is only 6 km f…
€175,000
per month
