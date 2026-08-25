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Apartments for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

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Umag
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24 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant three-bedroom apartment loc…
$957 452
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2 bedroom apartment in Lovrecica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Lovrecica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-4
$711 342
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$760 500
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$541 328
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2 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant three-bedroom apartment loc…
$930 422
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2 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant three-bedroom apartment loc…
$932 411
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2 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$993 556
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2 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$887 350
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2 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant three-bedroom apartment loc…
$881 623
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2 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant three-bedroom apartment loc…
$930 607
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3 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Within Petram Resort & Residences, three elegant residential buildings with a total of eight…
$829 805
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2 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$956 587
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2 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$976 334
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2 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$1,18M
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3 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant four-room penthouse located…
$930 422
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1 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
At the northwestern tip of Istria, in Savudrija, lies Petram Resort & Residences, the most l…
$539 568
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2 bedroom apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention an elegant three-bedroom apartment loc…
$782 991
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2 bedroom apartment in Basanija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Within Petram Resort & Residences, three elegant residential buildings with a total of eight…
$531 403
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1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
For sale is a charming sea view apartment with a pool, located in a luxurious resort in Umag…
$397 155
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3 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
3 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment with a Large Garden in the First Row to the Sea in Umag An exceptional opportunity…
$575 720
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2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the center of the city of Umag, a highly touristic place on t…
$255 775
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1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Top offer! New finished apartments 600 m from the sea Luxury real estate Farkaš is sellin…
$201 281
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2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the center of the city of Umag, a highly touristic place on t…
$257 162
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2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the center of the city of Umag, a highly touristic place on t…
$248 233
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Property types in Grad Umag

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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