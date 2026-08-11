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Apartments for sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

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5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 62 m²
Dubrovnik, Lapad, three studio apartments with a total area of 62m2, located on the ground f…
$657,478
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2 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in an attractive location with a view of Lokrum and the Old Town, 80 m from the se…
$608,935
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3 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 15103 Lapad – Attractive Apartment with Sea View A beautiful, spacious …
$842,033
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2 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
I29350 Gruž
$326,610
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2 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 15105 Lapad – Attractive Apartment A beautiful, spacious three-room apa…
$715,152
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