Apartments for sale in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$709,022
3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$716,807
3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$720,700
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern apartment in a high-quality urban villa near the sea, Murter The newly built ground f…
$416,345
2 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
2 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment Murter – center, 68.59m2 In the center of Murter, in a small residential building …
$215,895
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
I27759 Jezera, Murter
$558,387
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
New construction on Murter with a view of the sea and Kornati The new building, which is in …
$294,779
2 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Betina on the island of Murter, first row to th…
$684,385
5 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
5 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 182 m²
I27757 Jezera, Murter
$661,257
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
New construction on Murter with a view of the sea and Kornati The new building, which is in …
$296,991
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
$409,647
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Ground floor apartment in a new building, yard, parking, Murter The new building, which is i…
$272,103
