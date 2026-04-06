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Apartments for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

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29 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$724,722
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$724,722
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Close
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$724,722
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4 bedroom apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Located in a quiet neighborhood within the municipality of Poreč, close to the well-known Ma…
$745,827
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a beautiful first-floor apartment located in a quiet and charming environment, sur…
$545,867
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Spacious apartment with a gallery near the city In Poreč, in a quiet street,…
$398,575
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, near the beac…
$381,968
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, near the beac…
$393,040
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5 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment with sea view, garage in the center of Poreč This beautiful pentho…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, close to the …
$386,397
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
This charming apartment is located on the ground floor and will consist of a living room, di…
$285,325
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This charming apartment is located on the first floor and will consist of a living room, din…
$292,721
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
This charming apartment is located on the ground floor and will consist of a living room, di…
$285,325
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, near the beac…
$401,897
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ – Superb apartment on the ground floor with a garden An apartment for sale on …
$380,584
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ – Superb apartment on the ground floor with a garden Apartment for sale on the…
$408,263
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Apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment in a modern building in an attractive location UNDER CONSTRUCTION …
$275,838
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3 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
ISTRIA, POREČ – Spacious apartment with sea view An apartment with a roof terrace with a bea…
$741,793
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2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, close to the …
$747,329
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Apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Apartment 200 meters from the sea For sale is a nice house lo…
$126,216
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