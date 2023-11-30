Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - penthouse, 155 m2, 3 bedrooms + bathroom, PANORAMIC VIEW!!! …
€799,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
RIJEKA-COSTABELLA We are selling an apartment in a new building in an excellent and prime lo…
€512,500
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
RIJEKA, CENTER - Master's apartment, 97 m2, near Korza! We are mediating the sale of a bea…
€320,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - luxury penthouse with panoramic sea view We offer a penthous…
€720,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
RIJEKA, MARČELJEVA DRAGA - Newly adapted 2 bedroom + bathroom apartment for sale on the seco…
€320,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 24
RIJEKA, TURNIĆ - two residential units with a panoramic view of the sea For sale is an apa…
€264,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
KASTAV-REŠETARI We are selling an apartment in a new building that is currently under constr…
€173,500
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 162 m²
RIJEKA, CENTER - A well-established apartment business with 5 separate units. This beautiful…
€927,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment in Brajdica, 70 m2, Rijeka Furnished 2.5 bedroom apartment, located in Rijeka, onl…
€130,000
