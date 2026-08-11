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Apartments for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
ID CODE: 127-374
$187,855
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
ID CODE: 135-220
$387,067
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
ID CODE: 130-494
$487,284
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
ID CODE: 129-845
$215,179
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
ID CODE: 114-1443
$235,526
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
ID CODE: 129-898
$580,642
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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Apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 32 m²
ID CODE: 129-906
$158,253
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
ID CODE: 104-905
$967,737
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 101-245
$416,041
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
ID CODE: 137-101
$329,733
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 101-248
$411,031
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
ID CODE: 136-128
$251,612
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
ID CODE: 109-393
$354,078
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 114-1237
$432,635
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
ID CODE: 104-903
$409,865
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4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
ID CODE: 139-222
$454,667
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 141-19
$205,802
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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5 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Area 130 m²
ID CODE: 105-829
$472,483
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
ID CODE: 112-393
$295,135
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
ID CODE: 139-213
$267,715
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4 room apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14638Trsat, RijekaFour-room apartment with a net area of ​​153.20 m2 on…
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5 room apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Seven-room apartment in the center of Rijeka, 159m2 residential In the center of the city of…
$436,219
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3 room apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13882 River, Pećine A beautiful furnished apartment with a terrace o…
$173,021
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4 room apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14637Trsat, RijekaFour-room apartment with a net area of ​​162.90 m2 on…
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Properties features in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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