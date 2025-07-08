Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zadar, Croatia

29 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
Four-Bedroom Family Apartment, €2,643/m², 1st Floor, 87 m², Bili brig, Zadar Located on the …
$254,645
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I26817 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$332,146
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/3
Unique Three-Bedroom Apartment, 94 m², Branimirova obala, Zadar This beautiful apartment is …
$863,580
TekceTekce
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace 64 m², Second Floor, Melada Vidik…
$249,110
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$941,081
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
Two-storey apartment on the first and second floors of the building, consisting of a dining …
$529,524
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 3
Studio Apartment 21 m², Višnjik, Zadar A studio apartment with an area of 21 m² is located o…
$88,572
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, near sea, parking, elevator, deliv…
$360,100
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace, 96 m², Plovanija, Zadar In th…
$364,254
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/8
In a well-maintained building on Bulevar in Zadar, we are selling a two-bedroom apartment wi…
$203,716
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR SALE, APARTMENT, ZADAR, CLOSE TO THE CENTER – MARASKA PARK, MIROSLAVA KRLEŽE, 3 bedrooms…
$354,289
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-bedroom apartment with pool, 206 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground fl…
$553,577
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, sea view, parking, elevator, deliv…
$430,692
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling a…
$256,859
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Four-bedroom family apartment with a garden, 90 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of …
$269,038
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Garden, 56 m², Ground Floor, Melada Vidikovac, Za…
$217,002
4 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious apartment in Zadar 106m2, for living, renting, or business In the Zadar neighborhoo…
$321,075
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling…
$404,183
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious apartment in the center of the peninsula, 96 m2, Zadar A three-bedroom apartment i…
$596,756
4 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 3BDR superb duplex with garden, sea view, garden, parking, elevator, deliv…
$519,255
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Apartment with Roof Terrace 180 m², Peninsula, Zadar This beautifully designed duplex…
$829,258
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
In the very center of Zadar, in a building overlooking the Donat and Forum, there is a three…
$243,574
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Zadar, Brodarica, 2BDR exclusive apartment, top position, sea view, parking, elevator, deliv…
$255,173
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment in an exceptional location, tourist potential, Zadar A two-room apartment with a n…
$195,966
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
I26818 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$376,432
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment/Business space, 35 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of the building there …
$105,180
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious and Fully Renovated Two-Bedroom Apartment of 90 m² in Zadar! This unfurnished apart…
$298,931
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment, newly built, 100 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the first floor of the building…
$398,575
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$487,148
