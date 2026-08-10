Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Lovran
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 114-1316
$444,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 room apartment in Medveja, Croatia
4 room apartment
Medveja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/3
LOVRAN – Apartment in a villa, first row to the sea This apartment with a living area of ​​1…
$664,292
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, LOVRAN – Apartment first row to the sea in a historic villa on the Opatija Riviera …
$1,05M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Top quality new building with a view of the sea This prestigious apartment is locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Superb new building with sea view This prestigious apartment is located in the late…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go