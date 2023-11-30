Apartments for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
€250,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
ISTRIA, PULA - Luxury smart home two-story apartment in the center of 76.86 m2! In the cen…
€269,010
€269,010
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Renovated apartment in the center Pula is the largest city of the Istrian Co…
€159,000
€159,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - A new building with a total of 4 residential units is located near the center…
€156,500
€156,500
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€360,000
