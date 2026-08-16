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Apartments for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

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25 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PULA  Apartment99m2auf2EtagenmitgrosserTerrasse&Balkoninruhiger
$370,238
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
ID CODE: 123-54
$187,855
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 123-53
$449,713
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PULA – STINJAN Some new apartments, about 50m2 to 55m2 – ready for use in spring 2027!With 2…
$172,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PULAApartment 60m2 near Arena – Renovated & Furnished & with GardenISTRIA – CROATIAThere are…
$217,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
PULA 86m2 new apartment with 30m2 balcony – ROLLSTUHLGERECHTER WohnungseinANGISTRIA – CROATI…
$322,155
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
Pula, Monvidal, beautiful apartment of 62 m2 for sale on the 2nd floor of a building in a so…
$276,788
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3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$315,539
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Pula, Nova Veruda, just a few minutes from the city center, in an extremely frequent and sou…
$204,823
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3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$400,790
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Apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Istria, Pula, a luxury new building is for sale located between the famous Verudela peninsul…
$456,009
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4 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
PULA100m2 K&K apartment in the center & 100m to the seaISTRIA – CROATIAThe apartment is loca…
$290,150
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Pula: An apartment is for sale in a high-quality new building in an attractive locat…
$230,288
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Apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula: An apartment is for sale in Pula, located in a residential building with an en…
$205,931
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula: For sale is an apartment in Pula, located in a residential building with an en…
$309,449
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
pula
$363,061
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Pula, two one-room apartments for sale in the center of Pula, ideal for living or in…
$264,610
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Pula – Apartment for Sale on the First Floor with a Ground Floor Apartment, Close to…
$213,681
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Apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula, a luxury new building is for sale located between the famous Verudela peninsul…
$451,608
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
pula
$287,479
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$210,359
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Pula, apartment for sale in a new building in an excellent, sought-after location cl…
$451,719
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3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula, a luxury new building is for sale located between the famous Verudela peninsul…
$904,489
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3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Pula, Nova Veruda, just a few minutes from the city center, in an extremely frequent and sou…
$339,433
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2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$337,682
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Properties features in Grad Pula, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
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