Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
5
Split
30
Grad Zadar
40
Grad Makarska
78
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a building with a garage and a parking spa…
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. Architecturally striking, the building is …
$3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 100 m²
This 100 m2 apartment with a terrace in the Zadar area is a perfect combination of comfort a…
$360,893
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a luxurious furnished penthouse apartment on the third floor, Okrug Gornji, i…
$366,191
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling…
$404,183
Leave a request
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 140 m²
These apartments  are absolutely unique and attractive accommodation, located in the immedia…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
We are offering a spacious four-room apartment on the first floor of a modern residential bu…
$337,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling a…
$256,859
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment on the first floor, view, 2 parking spaces, shared pool We are selling a…
$416,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
We are selling a ground floor apartment with a private pool, 300 meters from the sea and bea…
$380,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury duplex penthouse on the second floor, large terrace, 2 parking spaces, shared pool …
$728,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

Property types in Croatia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go