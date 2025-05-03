Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Croatia

2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$611,841
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Makarska, 3BDR LUXURY PENTHOUSE NEAR BEACH in 3 units building, top location – under constr…
$501,265
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B1 In the peaceful par…
$420,718
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment with a share in commercial space in the heart of the old town, Šibenik, Th…
$90,178
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment, second row to the sea, island Vir, 71m2 net floor area Newly built on…
$321,075
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
I28699 Pantovčak
$631,079
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
2 room apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-room apartment with terrace, sea view, swimming pool, 96 m2, Povljana On the ground floo…
$286,753
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$500,987
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$469,433
Leave a request
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
I26590 Kitani
$319,967
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lucko, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 8/8
I27940 Prilaz Vladislava Brajkovića
$165,963
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with sea view, Tribunj, 107.50 m2 This elegant two-b…
$470,125
Leave a request
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
I26692 Črešnjevec
$177,069
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
I25921 Jazbina
$179,359
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
$409,647
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Karane, Croatia
3 room apartment
Karane, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
I28782 Svetokriška
$276,678
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Marina, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New apartment in a great location, 100 m from the sea, garden, S1 We are selling a new ap…
$259,622
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a quiet part of the village for sale in th…
$229,181
Leave a request
Apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Completely renovated apartment in Tribunj, 39 m² This apartment is situated in a quiet part …
$173,823
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Two residential units in one, Vodice, 106.96 m² In the heart of a peaceful neighborhood in V…
$243,574
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$530,327
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kamenjak, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kamenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
I26454 Toplička
$178,805
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a quiet part of the village, is selling an…
$193,752
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/7
Komiža center, spacious 3BDR seaview apartment with terrace, opportunity! On the second floo…
$321,075
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
New build apartment with garden, Grebaštica, 63.49 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$224,938
Leave a request
Apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Medulin, apartment for sale in a new building, in an excellent position, only 400 me…
$209,252
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Garden, 56 m², Ground Floor, Melada Vidikovac, Za…
$217,002
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$143,819
Leave a request

