Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Opatija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/3
Center of Opatija: Renovated and luxurious apartment with sea view and parking For sale is a…
$670,932
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14106 Opatija, center Three-room apartment with an area of 60.50 m2 …
$506,682
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14100 Opatija, center Luxurious four-room apartment with an area of …
$1,09M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14113 Opatija, center Two-room apartment with a closed area of 59.46…
$538,279
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14111 Opatija, center Luxurious four-room penthouse with an area of …
$1,68M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14114 Opatija, center Three-room apartment with a closed area of 73.…
$675,952
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of an apartment in a luxurious new building in Opatija, 75 m2 We present you with an ex…
$665,621
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14109 Opatija, center Three-room apartment with a closed area of 73.…
$608,244
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 2/4
Exclusive luxury boutique apartment on the 2nd floor of a new building with swimming pool an…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14108 Opatija, center Two-room apartment with a closed area of 57.63…
$484,112
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14112 Opatija, center Three-room apartment with a closed area of 62.…
$558,591
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive luxury boutique apartment on the ground floor of a new building with swimming pool…
$681,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive luxury boutique apartment on the ground floor of a new building with swimming pool…
$674,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive luxury apartment on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool and gar…
$959,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive luxury penthouse on the second floor of a new building with a private pool, terrac…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of an apartment in a luxurious new building in Opatija, 53 m2 We present you with an ex…
$472,356
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 2/4
Exclusive luxury boutique apartment penthouse of a new building with swimming pool and sunba…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/4
Exclusive luxury boutique apartment on the 1st floor of a new building with swimming pool an…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 room apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment in Opatija for living and tourist rental, 96 m2 In Opatija, there is an apartment …
$431,790
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
I28146 Kosićevo
$189,323
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive luxury apartment on the first floor of a new building. It consists of an open livi…
$846,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go