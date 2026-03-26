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Apartments for sale in Opcina Seget, Croatia

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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Apartment S4 for sale on the first floor of a building, Seget Donji The apartment is loca…
$231,165
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
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2 room apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment 100 m from the beach, new construction, Seget Donji Close to the ancient city of T…
$525,621
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AuraAura
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
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2 room apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment 100 m from the beach, new construction, Seget Donji In close proximity to the anci…
$499,740
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Properties features in Opcina Seget, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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