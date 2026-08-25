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Apartments for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

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23 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
ID CODE: 134-144
$1,00M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 134-81
$661 748
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$458 362
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S7 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 mete…
$1,37M
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3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: A three-bedroom apartment is for sale on the ground floor of a residential b…
$752 864
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3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you want to enjoy luxury, comfort and proximity to the sea? We present to you a unique op…
$686 601
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
2 room apartment
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinjsko Selo: Apartment of 64 m² for Sale in Rovinjsko Selo, located on one floor,…
$222 367
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$508 184
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2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S2 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 mete…
$1,52M
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3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$469 433
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Apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Istria, Rovinj, two-room apartment with a sea view, total area 71 m², of which 60 m² is livi…
$354 289
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2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S12 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 met…
$1,45M
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique opportunity for sale in Rovinj – a two-story apartment on the first floor with a wo…
$1,16M
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2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment E, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$345 432
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$517 041
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: A four-bedroom duplex apartment is for sale, Apartment D, located on the fir…
$1,18M
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want to enjoy luxury, comfort and proximity to the sea? We present to you a unique op…
$921 059
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3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$500 987
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3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: A three-bedroom duplex apartment is for sale, Apartment F, located on the fi…
$974 295
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want to enjoy luxury, comfort and proximity to the sea? We present to you a unique op…
$961 009
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2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: A two-bedroom apartment is for sale on the ground floor of a residential bui…
$631 078
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4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$530 327
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3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: A two-story three-bedroom apartment is for sale, Apartment E, located on the…
$1,13M
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