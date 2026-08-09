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Apartments for sale in Split, Croatia

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29 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Split, Kman, three bedroom apartment, surface area 73 m2, on the 1st floor of the house, ori…
$346,041
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5 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Split, Manuš - four bedroom apartment 120 m2.The apartment is located on the high ground flo…
$652,864
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1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Mertojak, comfortable one-bedroom apartment of 50m2, on the 3rd floor of a residentia…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Split, Sukoišan, two-bedroom apartment of 62 m2 on the 5/5th floor of a residential building…
$276,833
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Split, Trstenik, we are selling a one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 on the 5th floor of a reside…
$259,531
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment in the city center, 62.00 m2, Split In the very center of Split, in a quiet street…
$365,361
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Split, Brodarica, comfortable three bedroom apartment with a total calculated area of ​​103.…
$577,475
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Apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
Studio apartment, Split center, net area 17.38 m2 This completely renovated studio apartment…
$164,966
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Split, center, two-bedroom apartment of 60m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building, nor…
$380,645
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Split, Bačvice, three-room apartment of 64 m2 in the basement (in nature the upper ground fl…
$346,041
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Split, Bačvice, three-bedroom comfortable apartment with an area of 79 m² + south-facing bal…
$507,527
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 61m2, on the 3rd floor of a residential building …
$282,600
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
A comfortable 2-bedroom apartment of 66 m², South-North orientation, 3rd floor of a resident…
$456,774
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Split, Bačvice, 60m from the sea, two-bedroom apartment 66m2 In a smaller building, a two-b…
$530,596
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1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Split, center, one bedroom apartment of 35m2 on the 1st floor of a residential building. It…
$213,392
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Split, Zapadna obala, we are exclusively selling a three bedroom apartment of 104m2 with a b…
$1,15M
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Split, Dragovode, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 70 m2, with a terrace of 75 m2 and a …
$449,853
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment in Diocletian’s Palace, Split Inside the tall walls of the UNESCO-protected Diocle…
$531,434
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Split, Kila - 2 apartments for sale in a small residential building with 3 apartmentsOn the …
$242,229
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Apartment in an attractive location in the center of Split, 116m2, 100 meters from the Riva …
$575,720
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Split, Blatine, two bedroom comfortable apartment 71.82m2. The apartment is located on the …
$438,319
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Ideal investment, apartment in Split, Bačvice, garden view This apartment is situated in an …
$310,003
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4 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
Apartment in a frequent location in the center, 96m2, Diocletian’s Palace, Split A four-room…
$719,650
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Split, Bačvice, completely renovated and furnished three-bedroom apartment of 106m2 on the 1…
$750,718
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3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Split, Gripe, three-bedroom apartment in a small residential building A three-bedroom apart…
$537,517
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Apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
One-room apartment with sea view, Žnjan, Split One-room apartment of 62m2 is located on the …
$348,753
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2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Split, Ravne Njive, two-bedroom apartment of 59m2 on the 3rd floor of a residential building…
$276,833
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5 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Split, City, completely renovated and newly furnished apartment on 3 floors with a separate …
$1,21M
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4 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Split - Lučac. Beautiful duplex apartment with an open view of the calculated area of 102.70…
$831,652
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