  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Split
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Split, Croatia

26 properties total found
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Split, Žnjan, one-room comfortable apartment of 62 m2 on 3/4. on the first floor of a buildi…
€315,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Split, Mertojak, comfortable two bedroom apartment for sale, sea Two bedroom apartment of a…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Split, Blatine, three bedroom apartment with registered area of 74 m2 (ownership certificate…
€300,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Split, Kocunar, three bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a residential building, surface …
€255,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Lokve, two bedroom apartment, 50m2, on the 2nd floor of a building without an elevato…
€200,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 5
Exclusive apartment in the center of Split – ideal for life and work We present an apartment…
€345,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Split, Mertojak, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 75m2 with a garden …
€370,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 59m2 with a loggia of 6m2 on the 3rd floor of a r…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 61m2, on the 3rd floor of a residential building …
€225,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Split, Bačvice, three-room apartment of 64 m2 in the basement (in nature the upper ground fl…
€280,000
4 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Split, Gripe, a comfortable three-room apartment of 86 m2 on the 4th/6th floors of a residen…
€430,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Split, Žnjan, southeastern part, construction of a smaller residential building will soon be…
€168,291
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Split, Trstenik, we are selling a one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 on the 5th floor of a reside…
€225,000
3 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Split, Zapadna obala, we are exclusively selling a three bedroom apartment of 104m2 with a b…
€995,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Split, City, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 73 m2 on the high ground floor of a buildi…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Split, Trstenik, two bedroom duplex apartment, surface area 78 m2, on the 4th floor of a res…
Price on request
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
€1,16M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
€1,05M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale is an elite apartment located in an excellent area…
€750,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Split, Gripe, three bedroom apartment of 70m2 in the basement of a residential b uilding wit…
€135,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Split - Žnjan Comfortable four bedroom apartment of 113 m2 with a spacious living room in a…
€400,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Split, Duilovo - nicely decorated comfortable three-room apartment in the attic of a smaller…
€360,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Split - Lučac. Beautiful duplex apartment with an open view of the calculated area of 102.70…
€470,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Split, center, one bedroom apartment of 35m2 on the 1st floor of a residential building. It…
€175,000
