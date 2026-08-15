Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Hvar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Hvar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
HVAR, Križna luka, apartment with two apartmentsFor sale is a 70m2 apartment with a loggia o…
$282,324
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Grad Hvar, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Hvar, Hvar, new construction, 2 apartments with parking spaces In a smaller residential bui…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Hvar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Hvar, Hvar, one bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a building of 43 m2 + a veranda of …
$251,918
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go