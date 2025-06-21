Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Nin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Grad Nin, Croatia

Nin
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
ID CODE: 26Anna Vuleta.Agent s licencomMob: www.adriatic.estate
$210,112
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
ID CODE: 28Anna Vuleta.Agent s licencomMob: www.adriatic.estate
$329,743
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
ID CODE: 27Anna Vuleta.Agent s licencomMob: www.adriatic.estate
$949,588
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A3 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment B4 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
One-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Sea View, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of…
$220,324
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A1 In the peaceful par…
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment B1 In the peaceful par…
$420,718
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A2 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
One-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Sea View, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of…
$220,324
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A4 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Nin, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go